Larry Dean Stanford
ARANSAS PASS — Larry Dean Stanford died on Aug. 6, 2023. He was born Aug. 9, 1946, and was a long- time resident of Victoria, Tx but was residing in Aransas Pass, Tx at the time of his death. He died peacefully at home under hospice care with his wife and friends, after a long and arduous journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Peggy Stanford of Victoria, a niece Georgina Rodriguez of Victoria, a brother-in-law John Schmidt of La Marque, and a daughter-in-law Jo Ann Stanford of Victoria. Larry is survived in death by his wife of 27 years, Teresa McKey Stanford, four children: Chris (Tina) Stanford of Telferner, Greg Stanford and Shane Stanford of Victoria, and Meagan (Michael) Deases of Aransas Pass; grandchildren: Colby Stanford, Mayson, Daylan, Maddelyn, Landyn and Zoey Deases, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Stanford: siblings: Cherry Leita, Janice Schmidt, Glen Stanford, Cheryl Rodriguez, Fred (Patrice) Stanford, Peggy Gail Kruse and Andy (Yvette) Stanford and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Victoria High School in 1964, Larry attended Victoria College for two years before getting hired at Alcoa aluminum plant as a layout man and fabricator. He retired from there in 2001 after 34 years but continued to work at various jobs before retiring permanently in 2016 due to his advancing Alzheimer’s. Larry was involved in many activities during his life: in high school he played on the varsity football team, was a member of FFA and was voted Homecoming King his senior year. In college he formed a chess team, and in 1966 joined the U.S. Army Reserves serving six years. Larry also had a love for God and the bible and became a church counselor in the 1970’s. His search for bible knowledge led him to get baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1980 and he remained so for 43 years until his death. He served as an elder for many years in the Riverside congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Victoria and later as a full-time bible teacher from 2011-2012 in Rockport, Tx. Larry loved his family, working, travelling, dancing, and outdoor activities, but his greatest love was his God Jehovah and teaching people about the bible. His outlook on life was one of hope and positivity. There were many goals that Larry wanted to accomplish in life, but Alzheimer’s Disease claimed his mind and abilities too soon. He was loved and respected by many and those of us that loved Larry so dearly, will cherish the time we had with him in our hearts forever... A special thank you goes to Larry’s care team, Dr. Jesse V. DeLeon and the hospice nurses Flor, Tracy and Elsa. A Memorial service will be held for Larry on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1509 E. Red River, Victoria, Tx.
