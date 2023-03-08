Larry Edward Neese

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and sisters LaNell Neese Mayfield, Dorine Neese Leister, and infant sister Norine Neese.
He is survived by his wife Jo Lynn Coleman Neese of 69 years, Son Greg (Phyllis) Neese 3 grandchildren Sam (Jennifer), Sarah (Matt) and Travis Neese, sister-in-law Kay Coleman Price and brother-in-law Walter Leister.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas- Dornburg Center of Compassion or Donor’s Choice
Pallbearers will be Sam Neese, Travis Neese, Matt Tomlinson, Darrell Mayfield, Arlin Mayfield and Ronnie Mayfield. Honorary Pallbearers are former co-workers from CPL, Jimmy Howard, Alvin Kubicek, Bill Waldrep.
Visitation will be 9 am Tuesday March 7, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. Fr. Jacob Mendoza will be officiating.
