Larry Edward Neese
GOLIAD — Larry Neese, 91, of Goliad, Texas passed away on March 4, 2023. He was born January 26, 1932 in Davy Texas to the late Edward and Erna Haase Neese. He married Jo Lynn Coleman on December 26, 1953 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Larry proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 before his service in the Army Reserves. After 34 dedicated years, he retired from CPL/AEP and continued his life ranching, farming, tending his cattle, and hunting on his Ranch outside of Goliad. Larry enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride and pleasure in watching the wildlife on his property.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and sisters LaNell Neese Mayfield, Dorine Neese Leister, and infant sister Norine Neese.
He is survived by his wife Jo Lynn Coleman Neese of 69 years, Son Greg (Phyllis) Neese 3 grandchildren Sam (Jennifer), Sarah (Matt) and Travis Neese, sister-in-law Kay Coleman Price and brother-in-law Walter Leister.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas- Dornburg Center of Compassion or Donor’s Choice
Pallbearers will be Sam Neese, Travis Neese, Matt Tomlinson, Darrell Mayfield, Arlin Mayfield and Ronnie Mayfield. Honorary Pallbearers are former co-workers from CPL, Jimmy Howard, Alvin Kubicek, Bill Waldrep.
Visitation will be 9 am Tuesday March 7, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. Fr. Jacob Mendoza will be officiating.
www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900

