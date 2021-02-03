Larry Green
Larry Green, 65, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, surrounded by his children. Larry was born January 23, 1955, in Edna Texas to LG Hines and Eunice Green Jackson. Larry grew up in Edna where he attended school and graduated from Edna High. Post-graduation he moved to Freeport Texas to work for Dow Chemical. Later in life he retired from DSM. While living in Freeport Larry married Barbara Strambler Green. From their union, two children were born. Throughout Larry’s life, he enjoyed helping others. He spent many years serving as a volunteer fireman for the Freeport Fire Department. He is proceeded in death by his father LG Hines and brother LeAnder Hines Sr. Larry leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Eunice Jackson, his children, Larrel and Keyra, 2 grandchildren, Dayja and Brea, goddaughter, Jenniffer Kellum, a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and special friend Virginia Judice. Final arrangements have been entrusted to McBride Funneral Home of Texas City, Texas. If you would like to share a memory with the family you may do so at www.mcbridefuneralhometexas.com.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial will be held for close family and friends.
