Larry Green
Larry Green
Larry Green, 65, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, surrounded by his children. Larry was born January 23, 1955, in Edna Texas to LG Hines and Eunice Green Jackson. Larry grew up in Edna where he attended school and graduated from Edna High. Post-graduation he moved to Freeport Texas to work for Dow Chemical. Later in life he retired from DSM. While living in Freeport Larry married Barbara Strambler Green. From their union, two children were born. Throughout Larry’s life, he enjoyed helping others. He spent many years serving as a volunteer fireman for the Freeport Fire Department. He is proceeded in death by his father LG Hines and brother LeAnder Hines Sr. Larry leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Eunice Jackson, his children, Larrel and Keyra, 2 grandchildren, Dayja and Brea, goddaughter, Jenniffer Kellum, a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and special friend Virginia Judice. Final arrangements have been entrusted to McBride Funneral Home of Texas City, Texas. If you would like to share a memory with the family you may do so at www.mcbridefuneralhometexas.com.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial will be held for close family and friends.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.