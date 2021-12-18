Larry Joe Spence
CUERO — We have said goodbye to the most important man in our lives. He took joy in seeing how well Kaci and Karen have done and the lives they have made with their Marks. He was proud of the great accomplishments Haley (& Travis) and Maddie have made and thrilled to be able to see Clover and Magnolia grow on a daily basis. He was able to see his bonus daughter Misty not long ago and that made his heart happy. All his girls were his heart and soul. He wasn’t a big man but he left one hell of a large impression on anyone that met him. His love for speed, hot rods and rock-n-roll carried on to his girls along with his great hair, temper and potty mouth! Larry Joe Spence, 72, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was born February 12, 1949 in Piggott, Arkansas to William and Earline Rogers Spence. He married Irene Moore on March 2, 1971 in Victoria. Larry worked as a crane operating engineer until he retired. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Irene; daughters, Kaci Spence (Mark Crawford) of Canyon Lake, Karen Spence Borkowski (Mark) of Cuero and Misty R. Bourke of Benton, AR; nephew, Jeffrey Spence of Aransas and grandchildren, Haley Spence Luzania (Travis) of San Antonio, Madalynn Lopez of Canyon Lake and Clover and Magnolia Borkowski both of Cuero. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Spence and nephew, Dillon Spence. He was a true outlaw and anyone that knew him had a good story. We all take comfort in that he went quickly with no pain with Irene and Karen by his side. There will not be a public service per his wishes. He’s with all his rowdy friends, his big brother, his momma and daddy now. We have our angel watching over us as he did in life. Larry Joe Spence always did it his way. You may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Do you have a family member who served in the military during WWII? (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- Morrison discusses latest legislative session at Victoria meeting (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria (1)
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.