Larry Leon Kubala

Larry is survived by his wife Patsy Kubala, brother Donald “Donnie” (Florine) Kubala, sons Tommy (Denise) Kubala and Kelly Kubala, his seven grandchildren; Brandon (Amanda), Matthew (Holly), Kassie (Cole), Hunter (Kelly), Kathryn (Jordan), Kody and Macy, fifteen great-grandchildren; Kassidy, Campton, Kaleb, Keegan, Kenan, Collin, Callaway, Karson, Clayton, Covington, Holland, Koop, Willa Lake, Jack and Crew. He is preceded in death by his parents; Leon and Elma Lou Kubala, his brother John “Butch” Kubala, and granddaughter Terra Kubala.
In order to avoid a gathering, and possibly spreading COVID-19, the family will have a private family service at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 782-2152.
