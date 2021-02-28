Larry Leon Kubala
EDNA — Larry Kubala passed away on Wednesday, February 24th 2021 at the age of 83. He was born at the Hallettsville County Hospital to the Late Leon and Elma Lou Kubala. Larry was in the welding business for most of his life, where he traveled overseas and all over the country. When he finally hung up his welding hat, and put down his welding rods at the age of 75 you could find him working out in his garden, working in his flower beds or mowing his yard. Larry was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife Patsy Kubala, brother Donald “Donnie” (Florine) Kubala, sons Tommy (Denise) Kubala and Kelly Kubala, his seven grandchildren; Brandon (Amanda), Matthew (Holly), Kassie (Cole), Hunter (Kelly), Kathryn (Jordan), Kody and Macy, fifteen great-grandchildren; Kassidy, Campton, Kaleb, Keegan, Kenan, Collin, Callaway, Karson, Clayton, Covington, Holland, Koop, Willa Lake, Jack and Crew. He is preceded in death by his parents; Leon and Elma Lou Kubala, his brother John “Butch” Kubala, and granddaughter Terra Kubala.
In order to avoid a gathering, and possibly spreading COVID-19, the family will have a private family service at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 782-2152.

