HALLETTSVILLE — Larry Otto Mayer, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023.
He was born March 9, 1943 in Yorktown to Irene Mayer.
He was co-owner of Lavaca County Office Supply. He served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his granddaughter, Kendall.
Survivors: sons, Larry Mayer Jr of Victoria and David Mayer of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Kendall, Robert and Ryan.
Preceded in death by: mother; wife, Ruby Joyce Mayer.
Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

