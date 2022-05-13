Larry McWherter
HOUSTON — Larry McWherter passed away on Sunday, the 8th of May 2022, at the age of 79.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 16th of May 2022, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family and share remembrances during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend’s Sunday’s edition of the Houston Chronicle. In the interim you may opt to receive updated information by visiting his page at GeoHLewis.com and selecting the “Receive Updates” icon. While there, fond memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.

