LARRY WARD YOAKUM - Larry Joseph Ward, age 72, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born May 23, 1948 in Yoakum to Joseph and Geneva (Knippa) Ward. He retired from AT&T after 30 years of service, without a single sick day. He served in the U.S. Army. He served from January 1968 to January 1970 (active duty) and from January 1970 to January 1974 (reserves). While on active duty, he spent eleven and a half months in combat during the Vietnam War. He was part of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment-Blackhorse. He was Honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5. He loved fishing, hunting, friends, music and family gatherings. You could catch him every day at his favorite spot in town, Emiliano's Mexican Grill. Survivors: daughters, Wednesday Rozsypal and Shelby Ward; grandchildren, Jakub Rozsypal, Zoen Kuchler and Zaydan Kuchler; sisters, Janice O'Reilly and Karleen Fowler (Bill); brothers, Aubrey Ward (Pauline), Michael Ward (Linda) and Anthony Ward (Barbara) Preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Paul O'Reilly. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jakub Rozsypal, Kevin Ward, Wes Fowler, Lee Fowler, Jerome Rozsypal and Kenneth Custer. Memorial contributions may be given to 11th Armored Calvary Regiment-Blackhorse General Fund c/o Ollie Pickral, 571 Ditchley Road, Kilmamock, VA, 22482. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
