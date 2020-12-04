Larry Wayne Geffert
YORKTOWN — Larry Wayne Geffert, 70, of Yorktown, Texas, entered the arms of his Savior Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born June 14, 1950, in Cuero, Texas to the late Emil and Allie (Buendel) Geffert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Geffert.
He married Martha Kerlick on October 31, 1970, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary cherishing all their great memories over the years.
Larry is survived by his wife Martha, son Clinton Geffert (Tanya) of Cedar Falls, IA, daughter LeAnn Jander (Dwight) of Victoria, TX, and son Cody Geffert (Megan) of Yorktown, TX, along with eight grandchildren: Coleman Geffert, Caleb Geffert, Clayton Geffert, Caden Jander, Cason Jander, Ella Jander, Layne Geffert and Allie Geffert, brother Roger (Debbie) Geffert of Yorktown, TX, sister Shirley (Darryl) Mueller, of Nordheim, TX,.
He was also blessed to be survived by extended family members Bernice Warwas Geffert, David (Donna) Warwas and Debbie (Steven) Kneese.
Larry was a hard worker and enjoyed providing for his family. He was always ready to help others and many leaned on his expertise in what seemed like everything. He knew how to get the job done and always took care of everything for everyone. He held various jobs in the oilfield, was an independent welder, pipefitter, ranch manager, and was employed by Brown & Root Industrial Services at Union Carbide in Seadrift. He later worked for Nitro Downhole in Nordheim, TX, until retiring in 2016.
He loved being a husband to his best friend, Martha, and had a passion for hunting and his Brangus cattle. Larry loved being a provider and took pride in always having what others needed. But most of all, he loved being “PoPee” to his grandchildren. He was so proud of each and every one of them while sharing his love in his special way.
Pallbearers are grandsons Coleman, Caleb, Clayton and Layne Geffert and Caden and Cason Jander. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Paul, Arvid Koopmann and granddaughters Ella Jander and Allie Geffert.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran, Yorktown, TX for the stained glass renovation, or to charity of donor’s choice.
Visitation 5-7 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service 3 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Bread Crumbs: Thank God for 2020 (1)
- Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly (2)
- VISD needs community support, substitute teachers (1)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.