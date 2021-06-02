Larry Wayne Moore

He is survived by his sons, James Briley Moore and Timothy Devon Moore; sister, Irene Spence; brothers, Anthony W. Moore and Victor F. Moore; and one grandson. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9 am at Freund Funeral Home with services beginning at 10 am. Pastor Terry Brown will officiate. Interment will follow at Lindenau Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.