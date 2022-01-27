Larry Zaruba
YOAKUM — Larry Lane Zaruba , 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, after a hard-fought and lengthy battle with cancer. Larry was born in Yoakum on July 29, 1954, to Robert and Josephine (Holy) Zaruba.
He is survived by his wife Dianne Adams Zaruba; daughter, Summer (Doug) Patton of Rockwall; grandchildren, Noah Lane and Brynna Grace Patton; sisters, Rose (Bobby) Bland and Suzi (Mark) Brewer; brother Robert W. Zaruba; canine companions, Winnie and Zeus. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Flora Zaruba.
He married the love of his life Dianne on April 23, 1977, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church where they remained lifelong members. Larry was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University. Larry enjoyed 20 years as an auto mechanics teacher at Yoakum High School. Larry was fondly known as “Mr. Z” by his students, many of whom still call him that to this day. Following his career as an educator, Larry worked for the Yoakum HEB and in the auto service industry in the area.
Larry loved spending time with his family, deer hunting with “the gang,” fishing, baseball, and competing in barbeque cookoffs. He had a passion for working on race cars and on his brother-in-law’s Camaro. He was an avid fan of NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Special thanks to Dr. James Drost, Elizabeth Jendrzey P.A., Callee Tinsley R.N. - Texas Home Hospice and staff at Yoakum Community Hospital.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.