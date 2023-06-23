Launder Shelton
VICTORIA — Launder Shelton, 79, of Victoria passed away on June 12, 2023. He was born in Fannin, Texas on December 1, 1943 to the late Cleveland and Earline Shelton.
He is survived by his sons; Launder Shelton (Katina) and Larry Barfield (Ursula); daughters Yolanda Moraida (Mario), Kathleen Clinkscales, Sheryl Barfield, and Virgie Deleon (John); brothers Ephron Shelton, Michael Shelton, and Ray Shelton; Sisters Pearlene Bates, Josie Price, Betty Prince, Joice Ellis, Vivian Brock, Hattie Shelton; 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife of 20 years, Clara Shelton; daughter Teri Barfield; brothers Cleveland Shelton, D.C. Shelton, and David Shelton; and his sisters Glenda Shelton and Lillie Mae Shelton.
Launder was a member of Union Baptist Church in Fannin, TX and retired from truck driving.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a chapel service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX . Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.