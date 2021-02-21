Laura Ann Sanders
VICTORIA — God took Laura in his arms February 13, 2021 at 7 PM. Laura was born November 16, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to Milam and Althea McNary Green. She graduated from F.W. Gross High School and Victoria College. Mrs. Sanders was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Her greatest passions in life were family, friends, singing and serving others. Laura found great joy in working in her church. She loved the choir.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory, Willie Sanders, the love of her life; one daughter, Laresee Harris (Douglas) of Victoria; two grandsons, Sean Harris (Sabrina), Shea Harris; two great granddaughters, Kinley Harris and Sofia Harris and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be 11 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Carl Westbrook, John Wesley United Methodist Church, officiating.
Laura’s years of service included a career that spanned several decades at the Texas Employment Commission (Work Force Commission) and as Executive Director, Work Force Development Board. She also served on many civic boards including the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Hospice of South Texas, DeTar Hospital, Victoria Senior Citizens and John Wesley Staff Parish Relations Committee (SPRC). We would like to take the time to express our sincere appreciation to our special friends and family during our time of bereavement. Also, we would like to thank our Pastor Carl Westbrook and John Wesley Church members for your acts of kindness and fellowship. Those acts did not go unnoticed.
Memorials may be made on Laura’s behalf to the John Wesley United Methodist Church Music Department.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
