Laura Collins Kelch
VICTORIA — Laura Collins Kelch passed away peacefully at her home in Victoria, TX on June 24, 2022. She was born March 18, 1951 in Brownsville, TX to Lauranza and Elizabeth Collins.
Family and friends will gather at 10A.M. for a Graveside Service Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Laura was 71. She was a life long Christian and a Southern Baptist. She was also a 1969 graduate of Homer Hanah High School in Brownsville, TX and a 1978 graduate of Pan American University in Edinburg, TX where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her brother W. E. “Bubba” Collins, her sister Martha J. Davis, her brother-in law Ronald Cawlfield and her in-laws L.P. and Estella Kelch. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Bob Kelch of Victoria, TX, 2 sisters Sarabeth Cawlfield and Teresa Smith (Tommy) of Brownsville, TX, her sister in-law Anita Floodine (Chuck) of Mission, TX and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
One of Laura’s passions was teaching. She loved to read. She was a school teacher for 35 years teaching in the PSJA School District, the Port Isabel School District and the Victoria School District mainly in the elementary grades. While in Victoria she was twice named to “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers”.
Laura also enjoyed being in the kitchen. She was best known for her home-made candy, cakes, pies, bread and rolls. Her home-made brownies became legendary in her husband’s place of employment.
Laura was a kind hearted person who always tried to see the best in everyone. She strongly and deeply believed in the power of prayer. She often turned to her God for guidance, support and direction. Our world will be less without her.
Laura’s family would like to thank those involved with her care during these difficult times. Her family physician Dr Gustavo Sandigo MD and his staff. The doctors, nurses and staff at DeTar Navarro Hospital. The nurses and staff at Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation. The doctors, nurses and staff at Victoria Kidney and Dialysis Associates. Dr. Juan Llompart MD and his nurses and staff. The nurses and staff at Kindred Home Health Care. The doctor, nurses and staff at New Century Hospice. The Victoria Fire Dept and EMS. Thank you.
I wish you had known her during her good times. She saw the good in every person she came in contact with and blessed everyone’s heart. You would be a richer person for it.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
