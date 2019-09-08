LAURA CAROLYN DAVANT FRICKE PORT LAVACA - Laura Carolyn Davant Fricke, 81, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2019. She was born to the late John Edwin "Ted" and Kathryn Inez Cornelius Davant on February 8, 1938 in Bay City, TX. As a child she lived in Bay City and Blessing where she graduated from Tidehaven High School. After graduating from All Saints' Episcopal Junior College, she attended Texas Tech University. In 1981, she graduated from University of Houston- Victoria with a degree in Elementary Education. In 2002, she retired from CCISD after 21 passionate years of teaching at Seadrift Elementary, Crockett Middle School, and Travis Middle School. She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where she enjoyed volunteering on the vestry, altar guild and pancake supper. She loved reading, gardening, playing Bridge and Canasta. Over the years, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Junior League of Port Lavaca, and Alpha Phi Sorority. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Davant Fricke, Lisa Fricke Berger and husband James, Laura Fricke Grundhoefer and husband Jon; Grandchildren, Belinda Fricke, Jarrod Berger, Lauren Berger, Jordan Grundhoefer, and Joshua Grundhoefer; Great Grandson, Adrian Fricke; Brothers, Dr. Jim Davant, DVM and wife Sandra, Bill Davant and wife Debbie; Sisters, Teddi Perry and husband Graham, Genie Wilson and husband David; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and god children. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Kathryn Davant Higgins, and nephew Kevin Wilson. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 206 E Austin Street, Port Lavaca, TX, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A family burial will take place at a later date at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Dr. Jim Davant, Bill Davant, James Berger, Jon Grundhoefer, Jarrod Berger, Jordan Grundhoefer, Joshua Grundhoefer, Cinco Davant, Michael Davant, Marty Crain, Jerry Haines, Daniel Striedel, Ben Striedel, Gabe Striedel and Charlie Striedel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 206 E Austin Street, Port Lavaca, TX 77979. Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 361-552-2988.
