LAURA WARD SUSAN WARD DICKINSON - Laura Ward, age 49 and daughter Susan Ward, age 19, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Laura is survived by her husband, Patrick Ward; sons, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a homemaker. Susan is survived by her father, Patrick Ward: brothers, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a student at Tarleton State University. Joint Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Burial Shiner Cemetery. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
