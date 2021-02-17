Lavern Weischwill
YORKTOWN — Lavern Weischwill, 96, of Yorktown passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born May 17, 1924 in Gruenau to the late John and Irene Diebel Mueller. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son Glenn (Doris) Weischwill, daughter Joy (John) Salmon, grandchildren Lisa (Eric) Elder, Jessica (LeAllan) Buerger, Richard (Melanie) Weischwill, Jonathan (Kelly) Weischwill, great-grandchildren Katie McRose, LeAllan Buerger III, Patrick Elder, Carson Elder, Matthew Elder, William Weischwill, Lane Weischwill, Carly and Garrett Weischwill and sister Joan Braun.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmo Weischwill.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1 pm Thursday Feb. 18, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. Due to current health situation, masks are required, social distancing and limited seating.
Memorials may be given St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

