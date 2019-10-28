LAVERNE CHARBULA EL CAMPO - LaVerne Marie Mozisek Charbula, 89, of El Campo, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1929 in Hillje to the late Joseph and Claudia Ripple Mozisek. She retired from El Campo Aluminum in 1981. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, K.J.Z.T, American Legion, DAV and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries, Czech Heritage Society and Taiton Extension Education Club. She is survived by her children, Gary (Jan) Charbula of El Campo, Bryan (Verna Marie) Charbula of El Campo, Gayle (Henry) Mlcak of Frydek, Clark (Karen) Charbula of Victoria, Daryl (Kelly) Charbula of Pasadena, Lori (Brent) Ivey of San Antonio and Scott (Kendra) Charbula of Louise; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Miller of El Campo, sister-in-law, Mildred Babik of Bay City and numerous nieces and nephews. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arnold Charbula. Visitation begins 5 p.m. Monday, October 28 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad Charbula, Reygan Sharp, Nathan Charbula, Jason Charbula, Geoffrey Charbula, Justin Mlcak, Craig Charbula and Samuel Charbula. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and caregiver, Karla Gomez. Memorial donations in memory of LaVerne may be made to St. Philip School, Louise Volunteer Fire Department or El Campo Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
