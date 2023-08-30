LaVerne Miller
PORT LAVACA — With great sadness, we are announcing the passing of LaVerne Miller, 80 of Port Lavaca, Texas. She died on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Hospice of South Texas, surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness. She was a daughter of Robert Earl Smart and Vida Vivian Smart of Port Lavaca. She was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church.
LaVerne retired from First National Bank in Port Lavaca and was instrumental in getting the Calhoun County Humane Society started.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jerry Miller of the home; a niece, Kristin Cofer (Barry) of Canyon Lake, Texas; a nephew, Kerry Wells (Nancy) of Kingwood, Texas; and her sister-in-law and caregiver, Gail Smart. Left to cherish her memory are many family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Earl, and Vida Gillespie Smart; sister, Dorothy Wells; brother, Gary Smart.
To honor her wishes there will be no public services. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Citizens Medical Center, Victoria, Tx., PAM Acute Care Hospital, and Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center of Compassion, friends and neighbors, Ricky and Diana Gonzales, for always being available to assist in every way during her illness and passing.
Memorials may be sent in her name to the Calhoun County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1505, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
