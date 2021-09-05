Laverne Pekar
SHINER — Laverne Elores Pekar, 85, joined her heavenly family Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born May 2, 1936 in Shiner to Fred and Isabella (Boedeker) Koenning Sr.
Laverne graduated from Shiner High School and attended Baldwin Business College. She married Adolph P. Pekar in November 1956 and together they had 7 beautiful children. They were married for 56 years until his passing in 2013. Laverne loved living on the farm , ranching with Adolph, gardening and surrounding her home with beautiful flowers and enjoyed playing dominoes. One of her proudest accomplishments were her two orange trees that she grew from seeds that produced the sweetest oranges. She loved birds, her favorites were her bantam chickens and all her flocks of hummingbirds. She was a great cook and made the “best” homemade bread and poppyseed cake. She was her family’s rock and foundation and will be greatly missed.
Survivors are her daughters, Bridget Vinklarek of Yoakum, Denise Pesek of Shiner, Debbie Vernor (James) of Gonzales and Michelle Nieto (Joe) of Victoria; sons, Calvin Pekar (Paula) of Shiner, Glen Pekar (Therese) of Hallettsville and Marlin Pekar (Terri) of Yoakum; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Kremling of Hallettsville and Norma Jean Dubose of Gonzales.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Adolph; son-in-law, Darryl Vinklarek; great-granddaughter, Avery Pesek; brother, Fred Koenning Jr.
Rosary 9:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Sts, Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
