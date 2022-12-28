Lavett Dewayne
Williams
VICTORIA — Lavett Dewayne Williams, 35, entered into rest on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1987 in Victoria, TX to the late Alfred Eugene McKinney and Linda Barnes, and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces.
Lavett leaves to mourn: his mother Linda Fugett, his daughters K’Lynn Barnes and Laila Barnes; his brothers Richard O. Williams, Darryl Jennings, Daniel Baker, and Chris Santiago; his sisters Idella O. Barnes, Sierra Jennings, Estelle Davis, and Capusine Bailey. Lavett is also survived by his aunts Debra Ford, Tamela Jefferson, Hazel Kitchens, Janie Rucker, Ruthie Kitchens, Tommie Jo Perry, Ophelia Nuells, Constance Barefield, Tracy Barnes, Kendra Walker and Alice Walker; and his uncles Ernest Barnes, Shermane Barnes, Andrew Rucker, Earl Perry, Billie Ford, and Melvin Nuells.
In addition to his father, Lavett is preceded in death by his great grandmother Ophelia Haynes and grandmothers Adella Barnes and Georgia Malone; his aunt Glenda Haynes, his grandfathers James Henry Kitchens and Ernest Lee Barnes, his cousin Deward Kitchens, and uncles Kelvin J. Barnes and Ronnie Barnes.
A visitation will be held on December 30, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man arrested on aggravated child sexual assault charge
- Improvements long-past due at Memorial Stadium
- Hallettsville Walmart shooting victim identified
- New furniture gifted to Edna veteran and his fiancée
- Building Report for the week of Dec. 14
- Victoria resident looks to grow, provide support space for transgender residents
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- AVAYA INVESTOR ALERT
- Shoppers descend on Victoria stores on day after Christmas
- Woman says she was shot in Hallettsville Walmart parking lot
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.