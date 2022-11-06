Lavonne Delores Kellis
KATY — Lavonne Delores Sury Kellis was born at home in the Needville, Texas area on October 28, 1930 to Rudolph Frank Sury and Annie Hermina Shefcik Sury. She grew up on the family farm which was one of her favorite memories. They were surrounded by extended family and enjoyed getting together as often as possible. Lavonne and her cousins loved to frequent the dance hall at Fairchild, and her love of polka music lasted throughout her lifetime.
In her teens, Lavonne and her family moved to Rosenberg where she worked in the downtown area and met her future husband, Bobby Joe Kellis. She and Bob eventually settled in Victoria where she began working at the only HEB in the city at that time as a cashier. She always had a smile on her face and made friends easily. In the early 1970s she worked in the Aloe Elementary school cafeteria for a few years and was eventually able to be a stay-at-home mother but was never idle. She participated in Brownie and Girl Scout leadership, PTA events, and middle and high school band functions. She was an avid Victoria High School Booster Club member and worked at many of the Victoria High School football games’ concession stand shifts. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for many years.
Around 1978 she began working for the Circle K Corporation and moved her way up to Manager of the store very quickly due to her excellent work ethic. She worked at various locations around Victoria, so she became a familiar face to all those who entered the convenience store. She eventually retired after over 25 years of employment and moved to be with family near Carlsbad, CA.
Lavonne led a very full life, with stories of traveling to Alaska with her brother Sonny and his wife Pat up to her walks to and from the beach while living in southern California. She loved and cherished her family to the fullest. Her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren were a constant source of her happiness and they returned that love ten-fold. She loved watching them play sports and attended many dance recitals and told everyone how proud she was of them all.
Lavonne is preceded in death by her son David, her parents Rudolph and Annie, her niece Shari Sury, nephews Ryan and Michael Sury, and her beloved brother Lawrence (Sonny) Sury.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Kellis Harris (Ted) and Kathy Kellis Mack; grandchildren Dixie Hamman Baker (Wesley), Clay Hamman (Ericka), Hannah Mack and Samantha Mack; and her six great-grandchildren Ashlyn Baker, Madison Baker, Blake Baker, Emma Hamman, Case Hamman and Ford Hamman.
A public memorial service to honor this extraordinary woman will be held on November 20, 2022 from 11:00am to 12noon at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901. A private reception for immediate family will be held after the service.
Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren Wesley Baker and Clay Hamman, nephews Greg Sury and Bill Sury, and longtime friend of the family Jerry Kovar.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the many wonderful people who assisted and helped care for Lavonne of which they are too numerous to mention, including the staff at The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Victoria and at Mason Creek Transitional Center in Katy, Texas. She was truly blessed to have so many loving, wonderful people in her life.
Please fill her Tribute Book with your favorite thoughts and memories online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers and other mementos of your love for Lavonne, please consider a “pay it forward” action or a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Academy Sports and Outdoors opens for fans to buy Astros championship gear
- Edna resident killed in Friday morning train accident
- Area Football Playoff Pairings
- St. Joseph falls to Houston Lutheran South in five-set regional final
- 'Us vs. the world': Victoria Astros fans relish World Series victory
- Drivers involved in head-on collision were cousins
- Bay City downs Stafford, ends playoff drought
- West's team-first mentality shines in rivalry win
- Did you remember to set your clocks back?
- Marriage licenses
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.