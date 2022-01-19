Lawrence Edward
Ckodre
VICTORIA — Lawrence E. Ckodre of Victoria passed away January 7, 2022 after a short illness. He was born January 26, 1938 to Ed and Frances Pawlik Ckodre. He was born and raised on the family farm near Runge. He married his high school sweetheart, Norlene Sucher, in 1955. He developed a good work ethic at a very early age which lead to a successful career with Valley Gold and Gulf Coast Paper Co.
With Valley Gold he was promoted to Sales & Service Manager until the company closed. Then took his talents to Gulf Coast Paper Co. where he performed many duties. He and Norlene opened two successful branches for the company in Brownsville and in Corpus Christi. They returned to Victoria where he became their chemical and machine Specialist, where he later retired.
Lawrence loved fishing and “coon hunting” starting at a young age and became “legendary” for his dogs.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero and later joined Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria where he would regularly usher and greet until his health declined.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norlene Sucher Ckodre; his son Brett (Bernadette) Ckodre; sister Kathleen Parks; brothers Robert (Dorothy) Ckodre and Gary (Pam Mills) Ckodre; sisters-in-law Sandra Sucher, Karen (Joe) Blaschke, and Kathy (Tom) Ozuna; numerous nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister JoAn Weddle; brother Donnie and his wife Vicki; brothers-in-law Horace Ray Parks and Rev. Nolan Sucher and his first wife Judy.
Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan Street, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Inurnment will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Nordheim Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
If so desired, donations may be made in Lawrence’s honor to Our Saviours Lutheran Church, Victoria or to Crossroads Project (works to preserve our Constitutional Republic) c/o 118 Terra Vista Ranch Road, Victoria, 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
