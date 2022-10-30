Lawrence Eugene
Gaskin, Jr.
VICTORIA — Lawrence Eugene Gaskin, Jr., 77, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Victoria. He was born in Los Angeles, California to the late Lawrence Eugene Gaskin, Sr. and Hannah Mae Hawkins Herron on January 3, 1945, and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. Lawrence retired from Alcoa as a Maintenance Operator. He served in the United States Army and was a dedicated member of Mount Nebo Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He also served diligently feeding the community at Christ’s Kitchen.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Judy Nedd and Theresa Gaskin.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Elinor Ramey Gaskin; sons, Ronnie Gaskin (Jacqueline) of Pflugerville; Stephen Gaskin (Shelly) and Gregory Gaskin of Victoria. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings: Annette Franklin (Archie), Phyllis Gipson of Victoria; Alva Hall and Genevieve Joseph of Houston; Janice Parson (Thomas) of Mesa, AZ; Anita Stansbury of Sacramento, CA; Terry King, Regina King, Timothy King, Lorie Koehn, Rhonda Gaskin-Eubanks, Melanie Gaskin, Christina Gaskin, and Paul Gaskin all of Omaha, NE; Patrick Gaskin of Rancho Cordova, CA; Eric (Daisy) Gaskin of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Michael Gaskin of Tucson, AZ; and Leslie Johnson of Seattle, WA; and numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Lawrence enjoyed helping others, loved cooking, and watching westerns. He was a huge history buff and loved his University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, immediately followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Fred Hobbs of Mount Nebo Baptist Church will officiate and his son, Ronnie Gaskin, will give eulogy.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
