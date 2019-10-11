LAWRENCE MARION GREEN JR. VICTORIA - L.M. "Corky" Green, Jr. passed away Oct. 6th at the age of 81. Visitation Fri. Oct. 11th from 6 - 8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, TX. Funeral services Sat. Oct. 12th at 10 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.