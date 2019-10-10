LAWRENCE MARION GREEN, JR. VICTORIA - L.M. "Corky" Green Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. God creates us all with unique characteristics and traits but Corky Green had them in spades. Born November 24, 1937 in Wewoka, Oklahoma, he was named after his father Lawrence Marion Green and it was his father who gave him the nickname everyone came to know him as, Corky. He was a member of the Native American Choctaw Nation. He was proceeded in death by his parents, L.M. Green Sr. and Grace Green. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Betty Meador Green. They had two sons, Lawrence "Larry" Green & wife Michelle (Goliad) and David Green & wife Cheri (Del Rio). Grandchildren are Lance (Denise), Blair (Kendra), Jake (Crystal), Jessi (Gracie) and 7 great-grandchildren. Also left to remember him are sister, Sue Crow (Bay City), sister-in-law Nancy (Buddy) Costlow (Bay City) and numerous nieces and nephews. After marriage, he began work with FritoLay in Houston before beginning a career in the oil industry that spanned over fifty plus years. He worked at various oil companies including Brown Oil Tools and TIW. Corky's knowledge, expertise and reputation in his field of work was well respected. Corky enjoyed cooking. You never left the Green house hungry and if you did it was your own fault. Fried fish, shrimp and crawdads were his specialty but he was also excited to make things like asparagus roll-ups and peanut brittle. Sometimes meals were eaten after 9 pm mainly because while he was cooking he took the time to talk and tell stories. Betty would give him a hard time about it saying she wasn't sure if it was that good or if everyone was that hungry. It was that good. To support his joy of cooking, Corky loved trips to the grocery store. When he was semi-retired and driving back and forth to work from Victoria to Houston he scheduled his trip to include Wednesday because that was the double and triple coupon days at grocery stores. He also made many trips to pick up fresh shrimp for his family, friends and coworkers. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, baseball and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Even strangers quickly became friends as he shared stories and anecdotes. We all loved listening to him! Corky and Betty spent many relaxing years at their weekend home at Caney Creek. They enjoyed their boat and fishing off the pier and of course cooking for family and friends. Corky loved his dogs and one of his coworkers once said if he believed in reincarnation, he'd wanted to come back as one of Corky Green's dogs because of how well they were treated. Corky and Betty also enjoyed traveling. Through work they had adventures to places like Brazil, Venezuela and Scotland. He was proud to say they had put their feet on every state in the United States but one of his favorite places was Wyoming. This is where they spent time with friends Rich and Peg Wilkerson and their family. Betty's mother, Lorene (better known as Mama Rene) often traveled with them. Corky was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Victoria where he served as a greeter and participated in the meals for prisoners program. In the early lives of his sons, Corky was a coach for baseball and supported them in all their athletic and school activities. He gave them a perfect example of a loving and devoted father and husband. Serving as Pallbearers are Larry Green, David Green, Lance Green, Blair Green, Jake Green Jessi Green and Clay Thigpen "the other son". Honorary Pallbearers are Buddy Costlow, Rich Wilkerson, Tim O'Brien, John Sauer, all Little League teams, and the 1978 Dicks Food Store State Runner-Up Baseball team. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 6-8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria TX. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 10 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
