Lawrence Jalufka
YOAKUM — Lawrence Frank Jalufka, age 80, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born July 17, 1942 in Shiner to Frank and Mary Pekar Jalufka.
He served in the U.S. Navy, was a leather worker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for his family.
Survivors: son, Steven Jalufka; son-in-law Adam Torres; grandchildren, Zackary Torres and Frank Jalufka; sisters, Joyce Jalufka, Helen Hahn and Mary Kristynik (Kenneth).
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Antonia “Toni” Jalufka; daughter, Lora Torres; daughter-in-law, Vaney Jalufka; brother, Joe Jalufka.
Rosary 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Bill Reardon, Allen Netardus, Brent Wilke, Mark Jalufka, Luke Hahn and John Hahn.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
