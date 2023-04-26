Lawrence Lee Bozka
VICTORIA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and best friend, Lawrence Lee Bozka - “Larry” who left us on January 5, 2023. He lost a short battle to Pancreatic Cancer. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and an exceptional member of his community. The grandson of Hallettsville Mayor and People’s State Bank President, M.I. Bozka and beloved grandson of Martha Pohl McCrumb of Hallettsville, Larry retired to the town of his youth and cherished memories. Born on August 16, 1956 in Dallas, Texas, Larry was the second child of Bill and Ruby Ann Bozka. He graduated from Pearland High School in 1974 and the University of Houston – Central Campus in 1979 and went on to pursue his passion in Journalism and specifically in Outdoor Writing & Photography. He spent 43 years working as a writer, photographer, editor, magazine and book publisher, book author, television/video host and producer, radio talk show host, website/blog host and producer, public speaker and marketing and public relations specialist. Larry was respected for his hard work ethic, dedication, and expertise. Larry reunited in 2003 with the love of his life, Liz Marcrum Bozka, and they were married for 19 wonderful years. Larry was a dedicated family man who cherished every moment spent with his loved ones. He was a man of integrity, always putting his family’s needs above his own. Larry had a love for fishing and enjoyed hunting and photography and writing in his free time. He was known for his infectious laughter, his kind heart, and his willingness to help others. He is survived by his wife, Liz, his son, James R. Bozka, from his first marriage, his siblings, Bill Bozka, Jr. and wife Pam of Pearland, Texas and Robert Bozka and wife Rebecca of Friendswood, Texas and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. As per Larry’s wishes, no funeral was held. His wish was to be cremated and a celebration of life/memorial service to be held in his hometown of Hallettsville, Texas on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the elegant Kocian Building on the historic Courthouse Square. The event will begin at 4:00 pm. The family requests that donations be made to Fiddler’s Frolics Scholarship Committee in Hallettsville, Texas. Larry will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.