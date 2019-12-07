LAWRENCE JOSEPH STAVINOHA PORT LAVACA - Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Stavinoha, age 75, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Houston. Larry was born April 29, 1944 in Austin, Texas. He was adopted as an infant by Victor C. Stavinoha and wife, Rosie Sablatura Stavinoha of Ganado, Texas. He worked in Pearland as a Heavy Equipment Operator and then opened Stavinoha's Country Smokehouse. Larry was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Pearland. He loved fishing; had a contagious smile; loved family, people, cooking and entertaining; he never met a stranger!! You could find him riding his golf cart to visit every neighbor in Port Alto and he was the best story teller ever! He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda Hayes Stavinoha who he called his Angel; son, Lawrence "Buddy" Stavinoha Jr.; daughter, Brandi Flanakin (partner, Jason Isleib); half-sister, Mavaureen Thibodeaux; and 3 grandchildren, Tyler Stavinoha, Weston Stavinoha, and Jaci Flanakin. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolores Stavinoha Bubela and brother-in-law, Adolph Bubela. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 in the chapel. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Ganado Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Tyler Stavinoha, Weston Stavinoha, Jaci Flanakin, Wayne Bubela, Douglas Bubela, Jeremy Crist, Randy Bubela, Donald Brown, David Koester, Laval Boling, Ronnie Novosad and Jim Novosad. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Capital Campaign, St. Ann's Building Repair Fund in Point Comfort, or the American Lung Association. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
