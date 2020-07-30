LAZARO SALDANA MENDOZA VICTORIA - Lazaro Saldana Mendoza, age 85 of Victoria passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born December 17, 1934 in Fannin to the late Jose Mendoza and Apolonia Saldana Mendoza. He is survived by his second wife, Martha Molina Mendoza of Victoria; daughters, Rosario Mendoza (Robert), Apolonia Mendoza (Robert) and Martha Mendoza Garcia all of Victoria; son, Lazaro Mendoza Jr. of Victoria; sisters, Maria Pena of Victoria, and Margaret Pena of Telferner. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Paula Mendoza, sister, Francesca Mendoza, and brothers, Ramon, Jose, and Juan Mendoza. Visitation will begin Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Fannin, Texas. Pallbearers will be Juan Sanchez, Juan Reyes, Daniel Perez, Joey Rodriguez, Juaquin Reyes, and Ricky Amador Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his grandchildren. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
