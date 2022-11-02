Leala Mae Kahlich
CUERO — Leala Mae (Schroeder) Kahlich, 92, passed away October 24, 2022, in Cuero. Leala was born February 6, 1930, in Westhoff to Arnold Emil Schroeder and Lizzie Augusta Peters. She attended school in Westhoff and graduated high school in Cuero. She attended business school in San Antonio and returned to Cuero to work for Buchel Bank. She married Victor James Kahlich on January 27, 1951. They made their home in Palacios, where they raised their two sons, Douglas and William. They were active members of the community throughout their lives. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed country-western and square dancing. Leala lived simply and quietly, and was devoted to her husband and family. Leala worked for Palacios I.S.D. and retired after 28 years. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and the Alpha Club. Leala volunteered at the Palacios Public Library and the Palacios Community Medical Center as a Blue Belle. After Vic’s death in 2017, Leala moved to AlzCare in Cuero in 2019. She is survived by sons, Douglas (Lou Anne) of Amarillo and Billy (Susan) of Magnolia; her 8 grand-children, Beth Anne (Tyler) Topper of Amarillo, Kristin (Will) Masket of Oakland, CA, David (Allison) of Denver, CO, James of Houston, Ryan of Spring Branch, Sarah of Boerne, Evan (Kristyna) of Prague, Czech Republic, Erin (Michael) Garcia of Huntsville; her 7 great grand-children, Emily, Elizabeth, and Sam Topper of Amarillo, Evelyn and Jack Masket of Oakland, CA, and Hayes and Henry Kahlich of Denver, CO; and her brother Charles (Rois) Schroeder of Taylor. A Memorial service will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 209 Lucas Ave in Palacios. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with services at 10:00 AM and lunch to follow in the fellowship hall. A graveside service and burial will be at 3:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lindenau. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Palacios, 209 Lucas Ave Palacios, TX 77465. The family would like to thank the staff at AlzCare of DeWitt County and Hospice of South Texas for their kind care. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
