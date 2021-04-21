Lee Ann Davis
WOODSBORO — Lee Ann Davis, 54, passed away April 17, 2021. She was born January 12, 1967 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father Ray Charles Davis and son Ryan Patrick Walker. Survivors include her mother Roberta Boenig Davis; sons James Wesley (Ellen) Walker of New Braunfels, Chad Reagan (Tori) Walker of Woodsboro; daughter Avery (Justin) Harper of New Braunfels; brother Glenn Ray Davis (Stephanie Grant) of Woodsboro; sister Rebecca (Garrett) Engelking of Bulverde and 6 grandchildren Memorial services Will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 24, 2021 at Faith United Church in Woodsboro. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
