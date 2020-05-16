LEE ANN ARANSAS PASS - Lee Ann, age, 60, passed away May 14, 2020 in Corpus Christi,Texas with her mother and brother at her side. Lee Ann was born in Arrington, England, June 13, 1959. Her parents returned to San Antonio, Texas in 1961 as her father completed his active duty military service. Lee finished high school at Southwest High School in San Antonio, Texas. Initially, Lee practiced as a dental hygienist. She went on to complete her degree in English at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas. Lee Ann was a very intelligent woman and very artistic. She loved animals and enjoyed playing on the family farm with all her cousins. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her father Alton Lee Woolverton and grandparents Annie and Deal McAda. Aunts: Dorothy Nichols and Francis Oetken; uncles: Dr. Acie McAda and Dr. William McAda. Lee is survived by her mother: Rose Marie McAda Harris of Kenedy, Texas and brother: David Morgan Woolverton and wife Linda of San Antonio and niece Jessie Roselee Woolverton and nephew David Morgan Woolverton Jr. Graveside services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Kenedy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.