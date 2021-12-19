Lee Joe Whitehead Jr.
VICTORIA — Pops, You were born on May 15, 1944 in Bluefield, WV to Lee Joseph and Kathleen Witherspoon Whitehead, who preceded you to Heaven along with your younger brother Harry Burke Whitehead. And your older sister Linda Jo Carter of Murrysville, PA and her son Dr. Paul Carter in Oneota, N.Y. You had a tough childhood, a Newspaper route since you were very young and the “walking to school in snow up to your Bum”, was not just a story told to scare children. You also had to stand up to many bullies and rude people who made fun of your little brother because of his handicap. But it had some great highlights too. Being voted “Most Flirtatious” in your whole school, to co-creating and being a member of “THE RAMBLERS” social club. As soon as you graduated, you signed up for the U.S. Navy and spent 3-1/2 yrs on the USS Boxer where you sailed the world twice and even picked up the very 1st manned Apollo flight in to space. You then operated one of the Utility Boats that sailed from Cuba to Jamaica and back hauling Fuel and the Most Valuable of Resources was Potable Water, after Fidel Castro threatened to Poison the Base’s (Guantanamo) Water Reserves forcing the U.S Navy to shut it down. On one of your Shore Leaves, you glanced across the dance floor in a Night Club and saw Mom {Linda Carolyn Tinsley), also waiting for you in Heaven, and Swept her off of her feet after following her date and told him he had better leave NOW, and don’t think about telling his date. You then told her that you were going to Marry Her, and on your next Shore Leave, YOU DID! You shared a Garage Apt. until your service was over and then you loaded up the car and move to Texas to be close to a job you were promised at DUPONT that your uncle said was yours as soon as they started hiring again. While waiting, you took a job as a Plumbers Assistant here in Victoria and was soon a Certified Journeyman Plumber. When ALCOA Aluminum called and offered you a job as a pipefitter with Training to further your knowledge as both a GENERAL MECHANIC. During this time, you had moved to Port Lavaca and soon received your MASTER PLUMBERS License. When Dupont did call, you apologized and stated that ALCOA hired you and you feel you must honor your commitment to them. At ALCOA, you also started up your “Whitehead Plumbing Co.” and you became very involved in the Local Steel workers Union, where you became the Sgt. at Arms. During the STRIKES you never gave in and even put your friends and Co-Workers to work in your Plumbing Co in order to allow them to put groceries on their tables for their families too! You worked EXTREMELY hard and made sacrifices for your family by working 2 to 3, and even 4 jobs at the same time to give us a happy life! (Alcoa, Whitehead Plumbing, Appliance Repairman, and even an Appliance Delivery & Installation for Sears). And our memories from a very young age were working beside him until his Retirement. After retiring from Alcoa, he worked as a Plumber & Appliance man for a few more years until he decided it was time to quit everything and try to truly relax. So you sold your Company (shop and tools), sold your house on Travis St. and purchased a great home here in Victoria, Tx. Where you lived happy and content until your passing on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021. Pops, you were an amazing man, a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, uncle, and a great friend to hundreds who knew you. And the lucky few who you called BROTHER and considered as your own Family, such as .. Carolyn Whitehead, Lorraine Williams, Floyd Smalley, Billy (Wild Bill) Mikosh, Judge Calvin Anderle, Jim(RIP) & Oleen O’neil, David (RIP) and Kathy Heard, and Dean Dreyer, all of Port Lavaca Tx. Joey Hroch of Victoria Tx and Nick Brandenberger of Victoria Tx. Lawrence & Maxine Tinsley of Round Rock Tx, Charles (RIP) & Francis Cox of San Antonio Tx, Albert Winters of Point Comfort Tx, Judge Smokey & Ruby Moore of Yoakum Tx, Coach Charles & Sheila Southhall of Bay Side Tx. and Mike and Millie Odell of Bluefield WV. You left this CHAOTIC WORLD on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:25am for the Beauty and Peace of Heaven at the age of 77 with your sons .. Lee Joseph Whitehead III and Michael Lee Whitehead both of Victoria, Tx, by your side holding your hands and kissing your forehead with the truest of Honor and Love, as our hearts poured out to you and our tears soaking your bedside. The few days prior allowed many friends and family to come say prayers and also show their Love and Respect as well .. Sandy Nam Moore of Killeen Tx, Jenny and Oidny Castillo and their beautiful daughter Mylinda, and Rockstar son Ouradon all of Elgin Tx, Stacey Dizon and her Boyfriend Davey De Laet of Houston Tx, (Thank you for all of the hours of driving her back & forth Davey, you are a Good Man) Coach Charles Southhall of Bayside Tx, Chris Johnson of Victoria Tx, and Sherry McGrew of Victoria Tx. As well as his Awesome Grandchildren, Easton Cole Whitehead and beautiful daughter Allanah Kie and his Handsome son Easton Lee, all of Victoria Tx, Halston Blake Whitehead of Victoria Tx, and the Twinkle in Pops eye Tea Julianna Whitehead of Austin Tx.
