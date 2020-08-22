Lee M. Rivera
PORT LAVACA — Lee M. Rivera, 73, of Port Lavaca passed away August 17, 2020 in Cedar Park. He was born May 22, 1947 in Robstown, TX to Guadalupe Rodriguez Rivera and Mary Guadalupe Minjares Rivera. Lee was a Calhoun High School graduate and proudly served in the US Marine Corp where he fought in the Battle of Hue as an 81st mortarman during the Vietnam war. Lee was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Houston-Victoria. He enjoyed a career in instrumentation at the local plants before co-founding Dolphin Instruments in Corpus Christi. He then worked for Testingeer in Port Lavaca working frequently overseas in Cabinda, Angola. “Mr. Lee”, as known by many, was a successful business owner for over 50 years from the popular Wildfire and Margaritaville to his current venture, LMR Bar and Billiards. He had been a proud member of the Billiard Congress of America for 30 years where he held the position of Director frequently. Lee was elected as City Council member in 2004 in District 3 and retired the position in 2017. During his time in office, he helped pass ordinances such as banning smoking and extending drinking hours to 2 a.m. in Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his children: Robert J. Rivera, Monica L. Rivera, Byanka L. Rosa (Chon), and Joshua R. Rivera (Jennifer); step-son, Cody J. Miller (Lisa); brothers, Joe M. Rivera (Mary), Richard Rivera, Albert C. Rivera (Martha), and Javier C. Rivera (Leslie); grandchildren, Cheyanne B. Lucio, Christopher L. Mungia, Joseph Rivera, Dylan Rivera, Amanda V. Rivera, Shawn P. Mungia, and Cienna Rosa; and great-granddaughters Sophia Eigsti and Bay Lucio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert M. Rivera.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father James officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca cemetery with Military Honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are Matius D. Rivera, Jacob R. Rivera, Xavier O. Rivera, Christopher L. Mungia, Dylan Rivera, Joseph Rivera, Elijah J. Rivera, Shawn P. Mungia. Honorary pallbearers are Joe A. Rivera, Guadalupe Rivera, Guadalupe A. Rivera, Alex J. Rivera, Lee Bargas, and Jakob Bargas
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (15)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- A Culture of Deceit (2)
- Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99 (2)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
Online Poll
What do you use with spare change?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.