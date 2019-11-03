LEE ROY VERDINE VICTORIA - Lee Roy was born February 6, 1932 in Starks, Louisiana to the late Edmond Verdine and Bernadette Leger Verdine. Lee Roy worked in construction insulation and was a retired member of the Heat and Frost Insulators Local #87 of San Antonio. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, where he served as an usher. Lee Roy was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1329. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the VFW Post 4146 and the American Legion Post 166. Lee Roy enjoyed fishing, walking with the Trinity Walkers, but most of all, he loved being with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Claude, Ray, Floyd, Lloyd, Wallace and David Verdine; and sister, Olivia Foster. Lee Roy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laverne Verdine; daughter, Vicki Hunt and fiance, Dan Boudreaux, and daughter, Melissa Verdine; grandchildren, Aaron Hunt and wife Sara of Pearland, and Olivia Kemp and husband Jarad of The Colony; his great grandchildren, Ethan, Avery, and Harley Hunt, and Dominic and Stephen Kemp; and brother in law, Jim Gaubatz and wife Patti of Mobile, AL. Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6 to 7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery with taps and a flag folding presentation by the Victoria County Veterans Council. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Hunt, Jarad Kemp, John Goodman, Mark Goodman, Steve Smith, and James Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Joslyn, Henry Holland, and Frank Malina. The family would like to thank Lee Roy's caretakers, especially Dorothy Perez. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or donor's choice. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
