Lee Roy Young
EDNA — Lee Roy Young of Edna, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, January 1, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in Victoria, Texas on November 6, 1947, to the late Lee “Roy” Young and Dorothy Bruce.
Lee grew up in Bloomington. After he graduated high school he went to Victoria College and Texas A&M in Kingsville. He earned a degree in both Agriculture Education and Elementary Education. After college, he served time in the Army and was stationed in New York. He left the service and moved back to Texas. He started working for BP in west Texas. When his son, Jason, wanted to move back to south Texas, they moved to Goliad and Lee began teaching in Kennedy.
Lee met Susan in 1996 and they were married on June 7, 1997. After they married, he moved to El Toro. During their first year of marriage he worked offshore. In 1998 he left the oil industry and started teaching in Bloomington. That same year Lee bought his first three cows. In 1999 he started teaching in Edna and taught for seven more years before retiring from teaching. In 2006, he returned to the oil field as a gauger with Total and then DNS. Lee retired from that as well to focus on his cattle business.
He was an animal lover and a rancher at heart. His cows, dogs, and cats were especially important to him, and he loved when his grandchildren, Abby and Ty, came to help him feed the cows. Lee was a very conscientious person and was well like by all who knew him. He loved his family, and they all loved him. We are heartbroken by his death, and we pray covid will soon be gone, as it has taken our loved ones sooner than we hoped.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 23 and a half years, Susan Young; children, Amy Marie Gebbert (Aaron) and Jason Roy Young (Brandy); grandchildren, Hailey Young, Emma Young, Abby Gebbert and Ty Gebbert; sister, Iva Fuzzell (Norm); nieces, Shalene Holtzclaw, Penni Petersen, Stacy Lynn Scott, and Misty Helms; nephews, Bobby Helms, Jimmy Fuzzell, and Rick Fuzzell.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Lee Petersen, Charlene Holloway, and Nancy Helms; and brothers, Ronnie Joe Young, Sr., Roy Neil Young, and Buddy Young; nephews, Ronnie Joe Young, Jr., and Randy Holloway.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Private funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, January 8, 2021 also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Red Bluff Cemetery. Pastor Kelli Williamson will be officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
