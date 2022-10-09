Lee Zbitowsky
YOAKUM — Lee Paulus Zbitowsky, age 97, passed away Monday October 3, 2022. He was born November 4, 1924 in Hallettsville, the last of the five children born to Charles and Mathilda (Boltz) Zbitowsky.
He married his beloved Louise Brown on June 6, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and they were blessed with two children, Kathie and Ron. They were married for 40 years until her passing in 1991. Lee was a devout father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Lee worked his whole life in the oil and gas industry, starting as a roughneck and then onto become a guager with Industrial Gas and later retiring from Stone and Webster.
Survivors are his daughter, Kathie Willis and husband Michael of Granbury and son Ron Zbitowsky of San Antonio; four granddaughters, Melissa Murphy Duke (Walker), Lindsey Murphy (Robert), Brittany Zbitowsky and Holly Zbitowsky Coronado (Ramon); great-granddaughter, Sofia Celestine Coronado; his mischievous cat, Charlie.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Louise Zbitowsky; siblings and spouses, Louise Appelt (Hermit), Ruby Theis (Joe). Mildred Bitzkie (Irvin), Carl Zbitowsky, half-brother, Joe Zbitowsky; step-mother, Anna Boltz and longtime companion, Barbara Renken
Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary recited 6:30 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given in Lee’s honor to; Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Ave, Dallas, Texas 75204 or Donor’s Choice.
Pallbearers are John Koenning, Brantley Roskey, Larry Selzer, Larry Wehmeyer, Walker Duke and Ramon Coronado.
Honorary Pallbearers are Roger Hairell, Chad Schomburg and Robert Whitlow.
On line guestbook may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
