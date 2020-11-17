Lela Margaret Pfeil
VICTORIA — Lela Margaret Pfeil, 84, passed away on November 10, 2020 in a Houston hospital. She was born April 10, 1936 in Sturgis, Mississippi to Woodrow Wilson Blankenship and Lillian Pearle Hunt Blankenship.
She moved around with her parents until her Dad passed away when she was seven. Margaret and her mother then moved to Houston, Texas. She grew up in Houston. Her future husband moved next door to her after he moved to Houston to work.
Margaret and Calvin Pfeil were married on September 4, 1949 in Shiner, Texas. Over the next few years they moved to various places in Texas and Louisiana. They settled in Shiner before moving to El Campo in 1957. The family then moved to Victoria in 1970. Margaret worked 25 years for Kmart until she retired.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Calvin Pfeil, Jr. (Nancy) of El Campo, Michael Pfeil (Sandy), Robert Pfeil (Shirley) and William Pfeil (Pam) all of Victoria; brother -in-law, Kenneth Pfeil (Bonnie) of Seguin; a niece, two nephews, 13 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin R. Pfeil; step-father, John Stehlik, Jr.; sisters, Benine Wernecke, Clarissa Stehlik, Ruby Stehlik Baker; brother, John Stehlik III; brother-in-law, Ivan Pfeil; sisters-in-law, Lucille Pfeil and Evelyn Pfeil; daughter-in-law, Doris Pfeil; grandson, Paul Green and great grandson, Colt Shugart.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N Ben Jordan in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Pfeil, Micheal Pfeil, Jr., Stephen Pfeil, Clayton Pfeil, Shane Pfeil, Tommy Green, Tim Green, Ashley Green and Adam Pfeil. Honorary pallbearers will be all grandchildren, niece and nephews.
Share words of comfort with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
