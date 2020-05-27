LELAND GLENDEAN HORNER WOODSBORO - Leland Glendean Horner, 76, passed away May 25, 2020. He was born February 17, 1944 in Woodsboro to the late Walter Alexander and Mildred Walzel Horner. Survivors include his wife Carol Beth Roper Horner of Woodsboro, TX; daughter Kristy Lynn (David) Wilson of Woodsboro; sons Darrin Lee (Dena) Horner of Bishop and Mitchell Dean (Amy) Horner of Woodsboro; sisters Sherian Hardin of Boerne,TX, Linda Barfield of The Woodlands, Donna Rouse of Victoria; bother Walter Horner of Woodsboro; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; pallbearers will be Dustin Horner, Dylan Horner, Dalton Horner, Garret Horner, Clay Horner, Dawson Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Sidney Horner. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, May 29, 2020, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery

