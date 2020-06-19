LENA B. WESLEY CUERO - Lena B. Wesley entered into rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born October 25, 1955 to the late Abraham and Ora B. Wesley in Cuero, TX. Lena is survived by her son Marcellus A. Wesley (Nikki), daughter Latonya V. Wesley, sister Katheryn Green (Willie), sister-in-law Barbara Williams, brother-in-law Robert Holman, and grandchildren Elexis, Emrey, Emilee, Elaesia, and Tylyn. In addition to her parents, Lena is preceded in death by her common-law husband Sammy Battles; brothers Lloyd Wesley and Earl Williams; sisters Jonquil Holman and Marilyn Bell. Serving as pallbearers are Benner Holman, David Bell, Fennis Green, Deon Green, Chris Johnson, and Keaundre Green. A wake service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Rev. Marcellus A. Wesley, Eulogist. Burial to follow at Lockhart Cemetery in Cuero, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Macedonia Baptist Church or New Hope Baptist Church, both in Cuero, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
