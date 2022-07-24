Lenny Von Dohlen
LOS ANGELES — Goliad native Lenny Von Dohlen, actor of theatre, film and television, dies at 64.
Lenny Von Dohlen, whose film debut was in the Academy-Award winning Tender Mercies, died July 5, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness.
In a career known for depth, diversity, and many dramatic roles, Von Dohlen hilariously played into his flair for physical comedy as one of the bumbling bad guys in Home Alone III, which came on the heels of a string of complex roles in highly regarded independent films such as Tollbooth, Entertaining Angels, Frontline, Cadillac, One Good Turn and Beautiful Loser. Other well-known films included Electric Dreams, Under the Biltmore Clock, Blind Vision, Jennifer 8, Leaving Normal, Twin Peaks-Fire Walk with Me, and the title role in Billy Galvin. He most recently appeared in the upcoming independent comedy feature, Sallywood, currently in post-production.
Von Dohlen made an auspicious television debut in the Emmy Award winning Kent State and appeared in many of TVs most highly regarded shows such as thirtysomething, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Lazarus Man, The Pretender, CSI Miami and Don’t Touch. However, in television, he is probably best known for having created the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith in the groundbreaking series Twin Peaks.
Born December 22, 1957 in Augusta, Georgia and raised in Goliad, Texas, as a child Von Dohlen wished to become a jockey but grew too tall for his dream. He majored in drama at the University of Texas in Austin and graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver. Above all, theater was his first love. In New York, he starred in the hit play Cloud 9 as well as the revival of Desire Under the Elms. He also created roles in Asian Shade, The Team, Twister, Vanishing Act and The Maderati. He continued to work in regional theaters across the country.
Loved and treasured by family and friends, Len will always dance in our hearts. He is survived by his beloved partner, playwright James Still. He was preceded in death by his father Leonard H. Von Dohlen III and is survived by his mother Gay Von Dohlen, his siblings John David, Mary Gay, and Catherine, and his daughter Haze Montgomery. He is also survived by nieces Kristal, Katy, Emry and Ally, and nephew Evan.
While Lenny lived in New York, Los Angeles, and Italy, he was always proud to be from Goliad and visited family and friends there often. As an activist he donated to many political and social causes throughout his life. Donations can be made in his honor to the Texas Democratic Party (or other Democratic causes) at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/tdp_website.
Another organization close to Lenny’s heart was the New Harmony Project where Lenny participated as an actor in new plays. Donations in his memory can be sent to P.O. Box 441062, Indianapolis, IN 46244; or online at https://www.newharmonyproject.org/give.
Donations can also be made to the Educational Theatre Foundation at 4805 Montgomery Road, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45212; or online at https://schooltheatre.org/support/. Please designate donations “In Memory of Lenny Von Dohlen.” Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association and provides financial support to expand access to K-12 theatre programs and enhance excellence in theatre education for every child.
His family will gather for a private service to be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Charlcie Eleanor Adkins (2)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Downtown Victoria server stiffed because of his sexuality (1)
- Wrong-way driver arrested on DWI charge after crashing in Victoria (1)
- Be Well Victoria to contact Texas Rangers, alleging county misappropriating funds (1)
- Letter: Enemies of democracy continue to suppress the vote (1)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Victoria Council makes possessing undocumented catalytic converters illegal (1)
- Mental health funding takes center stage, but for different reasons in Texas, Victoria (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Keimryn Mychaelle Lee (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.