LENORA WERTIN VICTORIA - Lenora Madelyn Wuensch Wertin was born at home, April 4, 1932 to Olive Albert Wuensch and Leo Wuensch of Victoria. Her parents divorced when she was three, and she was raised by her mother, along with her brother Leo and sister, Leola Colleen. Madelyn was the baby of the family and as a child she was able to spend summers with her grandparents in Alice, Texas. On September 3, 1952 she married Billie Gene Wertin and moved to his hometown of Leaf River, Illinois, where they resided for 13 years. While there, she worked in a cannery, canning corn and at Kable News, a publishing company. She also taught Sunday School at the local church. She made many wonderful friends and enjoyed card parties. She has many good memories of her time there, and was told by her sister-in-law that many of the kids stopped going to Sunday School after she left. She, and her husband and son, Michael George Wertin, moved back to Victoria in 1965. She worked in Luby's Cafeteria, Bonanza Steak House, Bianchi's Pharmacy and VISD as a baker. While at VISD, she attended Victoria College and earned her Food Certification Certificate. She enjoyed baking-there was always a good dessert to be eaten-cakes, pies, and cookies. She also enjoyed planting flowers and gardening; looking for fun items at flea markets, antique shops and garage sales. She also loved animals, especially cats, and the holidays. There were always decorations and pumpkins for fall. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, brother and sister-having cared for her mother and son until their deaths and being at their bedside when they passed. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ann Wertin of Victoria, TX and her beloved cat, Sugar Pie. Although there were many deaths in the family and hard times, they made Madelyn a stronger person and she was content and happy in her life, always positive and seeing the good things. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Adopt a Pet.
