Lenton “Buddy”
Heidrich
SUGAR VALLEY — Lenton Elo “Buddy” Heidrich, 82, of Sugar Valley passed away November 6, 2020. He was born March 8, 1938 in Lavaca County, Texas to the late Willie Heidrich and Elizabeth Neubauer Heidrich.
Buddy attended school in Lavaca County until 8th grade when he quit to help support his family after the death of his father. Later the family moved to Bay City for work and to be closer to relatives. He worked for HEB as a manager for many years and made many life-long friends. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Gibbens and just recently celebrated 60 years.
He loved gardening, working cows, PBR, and taking trips to Lake Charles and Las Vegas. And he loved JB Mauney and a good cold Shiner Beer. But, most of all he loved spending time with his family, grandkids and those special great grandkids.
One thing that kept him going on bad days was taking a ride in the pasture to see his cows which he enjoyed up until his last days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 7 siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie L. Gibbens Heidrich; daughters Shanda Pennington (Kelby) and Stacia Taylor (Brent); son Darrel Heidrich (Anne); grandchildren Todd Maxey (Shanna), Lance Maxey (Chelsea), Savannah Sutherland (Austin), Shelbie Murry (Justin Massey), Mason Taylor, Halilie Katchmar (Doug), Garrett and Austin Heidrich and great grandchildren Lenton, Tanner, Karter, Holden, Analyn, Adyson, Sydney and another granddaughter on the way, Lennon.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Michelle Rothwell whom he loved dearly.
The family invites you to the home of Stacia & Brent Taylor, 223 CR 134, Sweeny, TX 77480 from 5PM until 7PM Monday, November 9, 2020 to share memories of Buddy.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Donald Reed, Wally Struthers and Lane Pardue officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers will be Todd Maxey, Lance Maxey, Garrett Heidrich, Austin Heidrich, David Miller and Larry Finley. Honorary pallbearers include Garland Kaiser, Willie Rothwell and E. J. Hickl.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (41)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (3)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal' (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.