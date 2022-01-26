Leo B. Janak
MOULTON — Leo B. Janak, 93, of Moulton, passed away January 23, 2022. He was born November 7, 1928, in Shiner, Texas, to Nick A and Millie (Dolezal) Janak. Leo worked as a lab technician at Crown Central Petroleum in Pasadena for 36 years.
Leo is survived by: his wife of 67 years Elizabeth (Petru) Janak; children, Margaret Hanslik (Mike), Carol Janak (Joe), Larry Janak (Donna) and Barbara Prause (Larry); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; brother Edwin Janak; and sister Evelyn Shupak.
He was preceded in death by: parents, 2 sisters, Frances Shupak and Dorothy Picha; and 2 brothers, Edward Janak and George Janak.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Praha, TX. Visitation: starting at 5pm, Wednesday with Rosary starting at 7 pm at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers (grandsons): Mark Hanslik, Travis Janak, James Janak, Matthew Hanslik, Nicholas Janak and Stephen Janak. Burial: Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Praha or Donor’s choice.

