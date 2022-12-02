Leo Daniel Peschel
VICTORIA — Leo D. Peschel Sr., 84, of Victoria passed away November 18, 2022. He was born July 9, 1938 in New Ulm, TX to Willie C. and Emilie Louise Hegemeyer Peschel. Leo worked in the oil field for Southland Drilling Company and Questar and a Driller and Tool Pusher. He enjoyed spending time gardening, hunting and fishing, and repurposing old things to something new.
He is survived by his daughter, Lesa “Diann” Barnett; son, Leo D. Peschel Jr.; siblings, Lenora and Willroy; and grandchildren, Brandi Nicole Barnett and Cody Ryan Barnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Edyth G. Head Peschel; and siblings, Leona, Cinata, Gardinel, and Verdine.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
