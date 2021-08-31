Leo Julius Macha
GANADO — Leo J. Macha, 81 of Ganado went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1940 in Ganado, Texas to Pete and Annie Macha. Leo was a farmer in Jackson County just like his father, and on January 13, 1962 he married Lanoe Terry and they started their own family on the farm. He was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and KJT Society. Leo enjoyed farming and tending to his cattle, spending time with his wife and family, and his dog Dixie. Leo is survived by his wife of 59 years, his daughter Lei Ann Girndt and husband Joe, and son John Macha and wife Loretta. He is also survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth Girndt, Shelby Macha Graves (Eric), Craig Girndt (Joy), Mark Macha (Jodie), and Justin Macha (Kylie). Leo is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Kadence Graves and Landon Macha, sisters Doris Andel, Lois Woodring and brother Robert Macha. Leo is preceded in death by his parents and brother Eugene Macha.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with the Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Special request by Leo: “No one wear a suit.” Casual Dress.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of South Texas, or Donor’s Choice. Special Thanks from the family to Jodi, Doris and Kitty. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third Street, Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (1)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.