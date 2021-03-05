Leo Lambert Haass
SEADRIFT — Leo Lambert Haass, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep while visiting family on Thursday, February, 18, 2021. Leo was born on April 21, 1935 to Richard & Clara Haass in his hometown of Devine, TX. He was one of six children, 4 sons and 2 daughters. He grew up in Devine where he excelled in school and played football. His father owned a local gas station where he learned how to work on cars and fix anything mechanical. Leo was a great mechanic and seemed to be able to fix anything. He definitely was a jack of all trades. After high school, he entered the seminary for only a short time before figuring out it wasn’t his calling. He was destined to be a family man. He married Charlene Miller and worked in the oilfields for several years where their family of 1 son and 3 daughters began. They decided to move from Devine to Amarilllo for a year before relocating to Houston for new opportunities. He began working at Northrup Brown and Root with Nasa. Leo raised his family with guidance from the Catholic Church, experiencing many trials and tribulations along the way. He divorced in 1980, switched jobs, and relocated to Victoria, TX. He worked at Alcoa & Big Three for many years until he retired as head of maintenance. He married Meredith Moore of Victoria and gained two more sons. They became a blended family, and it was a good life. Leo received many grandchildren throughout the years, and they were the joy of his life. Leo and Meredith loved fishing and eventually moved to Seadrift where they could soak up the sun and fish every day. Sometimes several times a day if they were lucky! Leo maintained his hard work ethic even after retiring and created a bliss oasis for him and Meredith. They met many great friends and neighbors along the way and enjoyed entertaining their grandchildren on the canal. Leo enjoyed a quiet life after Meredith passed away in 2010.
Leo is survived by his siblings Mae Black, Linda & Floyd Lutz, Donald & Sally Haass, Lawrence & Donna Haass, & sister-in-law Shirley Haass; many nieces and nephews; children Debbie Colorado & Sylvia Cerda, Laurie & Bruce Holzle, Susan Parker, Kent & Linda Kohleffel, & daughter-in-law Bobbie Kohleffel; grandchildren JP Holzle & Cody Cothran, Kyle & Rosanne Parker, Alyssa Cerda, & Brandon, Kristen, & Jenna Kohleffel; great grandchildren Larson Parker, Grant Cothran, & Peyton Holzle.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Richard & Clara Haass, brother David Haass, wife Meredith Haass, sons Terry Haass & Chad Kohleffel, extended family Dwight Black, Becky Haass, & Rusty Galbraith; and grandson Beau Parker.
A memorial service for Leo will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Inurnment to follow at Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
