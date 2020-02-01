LEO R. NOSKA EL CAMPO - Leo R. Noska of El Campo died January 30, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born February 17, 1930 in Frelsburg to the late John and Ida Miller Noska. He was an oilfield well gauger, a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion Post 251 and Knights of Columbus 2490. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Runyon and husband Mathew of Arizona; grandsons Carson Runyon and Tyler Runyon; sister Nelda Keenon of Edna and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Clara Wied Noska, granddaughter Hannah Marie Runyon, sister Lily Strelec and brothers Paul, Pete and Adolph Noska. Visitation will be 9 am Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St John Catholic Church in Taiton with a parish rosary recited at 9:30 am. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will be at St. John Cemetery under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251. Serving as pallbearers are Al Cerny, Keith Kresta, Stan Prochaska, Ray Palt, Preston Dornak, Doug Schmidt. Honorary pallbearers are Carson and Tyler Runyon. Donations in memory of Leo R. Noska may be made to St. John Building Fund. The family would like to give a special thank you to Annette and Jeff Wied and Suzanne and Kerry Brandl Family for their loving care of Leo. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com. Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681
