Leo Semper
CUERO — Leo Semper peacefully went to his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2022. Leo was born to the late Reall and Robertha Semper in Yorktown, Texas on July 27, 1938. He graduated from Yorktown High School and then from Baldwin Business College. He married Carlyn Hoefling and they moved to Cuero in 1960 where they raised their family. He worked for the Department of Agriculture for 14 years and retired from DuPont after 25 years. He enjoyed many things in life including hunting, fishing, working his cattle, and camping with friends and family. Leo had a love of music that he passed on to his son and grandson. He also had a love of flying and following retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream by obtaining his pilot’s license. Additionally, Leo and Carlyn enjoyed many travels abroad. In 2015, Leo and Carlyn began sharing their time between Boerne with family and their home in Cuero. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carlyn Semper of Boerne; his daughter, Christie Kahlich (Ken) of Boerne; granddaughter, Loren Granstaff (Hunter) of Boerne; grandson, Christopher Semper of Austin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Leeland, and Sage Granstaff; and his siblings, Lois Kunz, Celina Kirchner, and Ray Semper. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Paul Semper. Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Cuero. Funeral Services will begin at 2:30 PM with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
